MEC, Mayor to visit Diepkloof Hostel following protests

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile and City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, will again visit Diepkloof Hostel, in Soweto on Thursday.

This after residents embarked on a protest earlier this week citing poor state of the hostel and other service delivery challenges.

Departments spokesperson Tahir Sema elaborates, ” MEC Maile and Mayor Gwamanda will also be accompanied by senior officials from their respective offices. This engagement is as a result of issues raised during MEC Maile’s initial visit to the area earlier in the week. A closed-door political briefing will take place with the MEC, Mayor, Izinduna and organisers of the service delivery protest, thereafter there will be an engagement with all hostel Dwellers. ”