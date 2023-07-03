City Power says it will take two months to restore electricity to the Diepkloof hostels. The City of Johannesburg’s electricity distribution company held a meeting with hostel indunas on Monday morning.

This follows a visit by Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to the hostels last week.

His visit followed a violent protest by residents last week, over electricity, water and basic sanitation.

Gwamanda had promised residents that all work will begin on Monday.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says, “The team is on the ground now at the hostel and we are ready to start with the work that is outstanding. Both at Giyani and also Madala hostel. You will remember that we had already done some of the work at Madala. About 300 units. So, it’s a work that we are hoping to finish in two months. We will fast track to ensure that residents have electricity.”