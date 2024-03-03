Teen arrested for fatally stabbing Limpopo learner at school event

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The police have confirmed the arrest of a learner who stabbed and killed a fellow learner in Mulamula outside Malamulele, Limpopo. The 17-year-old suspect stabbed and killed 15-year-old Innocent Mchavi, who was schooling at Photani Secondary.

The pair allegedly got into a brief altercation whilst attending a cultural event at the host school. Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says they are investigating the motive behind this gruesome act.

Ledwaba has indicated that the suspect is in police custody, set to appear before the Malamulele Magistrate Court on Monday.

“During this confrontation, the suspect produced a knife and inflicted fatal wounds on Innocent Mchavi (15), from Mulamula Village before fleeing. Despite immediate medical attention, Innocent tragically succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The motive behind this violent incident remains under investigation by police who are currently conducting further inquiries to establish all circumstances that led up to this harrowing event. The suspect is currently in custody.”