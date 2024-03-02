Limpopo grade 10 learner fatally stabbed at school event

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A Limpopo grade 10 learner was stabbed to death, by another learner at Photani high school in Mulamula outside Malamulele.

The learners were attending a school cultural event, when the fight ensued and the deceased was stabbed with a knife. The learner was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

The police are investigating.

Innocent Mochavi was attending a local cultural event when he met his demise, allegedly in the hands of another learner.

The 15-year-old was stabbed in the abdominal area with a knife.

Innocent’s mother, Rirhandzu Mthombeni, recounts the painful scene of her son, lying in a pool of blood.

“When I arrived at the school I found him heavily bleeding on the ground. After his abdomen was stitched up he kept saying that he will get better and I also believed him until he waved goodbye at me, as he let out his last breath.”

The incident has sent shockwaves within the school. The school governing body (SGB) and those who witnessed the scene, say they are devastated.

“After hearing these bad news as the school we managed to call all the learners to officially tell them these bad news and try by our little knowledge to comfort them so that school must continue as normal. We even went to the deceased’s family to comfort them and hear what happened from their side,” says Justice Mashaba the SGB chairperson.

Meanwhile, the education authorities says, they have launched their own investigation into the incident.

“The department can confirm that there was a school gathering where two learners got into a fight stabbing another learner who was briefly hospitalised but then later died. The department has since sent a team to do internal investigations and another one to do psychosocial support to the school community. We are working closely with the police so that more information can be gathered.” explains Mosebjane Kgaffe the Limpopo Education’s spokesperson.

The police have arrested the suspect.