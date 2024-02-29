Firefighters struggle to contain veld fire at Sardinia Bay, E Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Firefighters in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape say it will take two days or more to contain the raging veld fire that flared up at Sardinia Bay in Gqeberha.

The firefighters struggled to contain the fire last night due to strong winds.

Several people have been evacuated.

Acting Executive Director for Safety and Security in the Metro, Nilton Whiteboy, says the area is a dense forest with sand making it difficult to access.

“We are still fighting the fire. The fire is not under control. It is still raging and is burning from the forest right through to Sardinia Bay. We had to evacuate people. There are still houses that are in danger,” adds Whiteboy.

This is the current state of the Sardinia Bay Road as captured by a local resident in the area. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/vd6ctVbG7s — Lerato Fekisi (@LThipa) February 28, 2024

The raging veld fire at Sardinia Bay in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, continue to cause havoc in the area as it remains uncontained. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/bJNVVhU7au — Lerato Fekisi (@LThipa) February 28, 2024

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in the Eastern Cape has called for supplies to be dropped off in various areas around the metro for the firefighters.

The firefighters have also appealed to the public not to go near the fire.

The video below reports more on the story: