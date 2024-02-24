ANC supporters making their way to Moses Mabhida Stadium

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) supporters from all parts of South Africa are making their way to the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban for the party’s manifesto launch today.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the crowds by midday.

Early bird supporters made their way into the stadium, even before gates officially opened at 7 o’clock this morning.

Decked out in the party colours of green, yellow and black, many arrived carrying banners and flags.

The ANC members are singing songs from their regions with many coming in from outside the province to hear the party’s plans ahead of this year’s general elections.

Supporters say they are optimistic that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a manifesto that will address the issue of youth unemployment.

Buses ferrying party supporters from different provinces, including the Eastern Cape and Limpopo, started arriving in Durban as early as 3 o’clock in the morning.

Young people from the Eastern Cape had this to say, “We want government to focus on youth employment. Young people have graduated. Some have skills but they remain unemployed.”

“We want jobs. We appreciate the R350 grant for unemployed people. We are happy that the social grants also increased.”

“Many people remain unemployed. We want the President to pay attention to the EC. Our province is under developed. Young people end up taking drugs because of the high rate of unemployment.”

ANC supporters have started trickling in at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban KwaZulu-Natal this morning. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the crowd at 11:00.