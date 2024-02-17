DA’s choice of venue could be symbolic: Ndou

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The stage is set for the launch of the Democratic Alliance’s election manifesto which is due to take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria in the next couple of hours.

Members of the party will gather at Church Square in central Pretoria from where they will march to the Union Buildings. The DA says it’s expecting to host 15 000 supporters.

Political analyst Levy Ndou says DA’s choice of venue symbolises that the party could be in charge of the state.

“It sends a potential message to say the possibility that the DA could be in charge of the state and remember the Union Buildings is the seat of the Presidency and the executive and I think the reason the DA has chosen that is to prepare citizens and to boost their campaign to say indeed we are having our rally where we will be doing our job as the next government”

DA Manifesto Launch | SABC News speaks to the party’s Solly Malatsi and analyst Levy Ndou:

The DA’s Federal Chairperson Ivan Meyer says the party is unfazed by the leaders who have left.

Earlier this week the DA’s former Cape Town Mayor, Dan Plato, resigned from the party to join the People’s Movement for Change.

Meyer says those who have left the party had played an important role in making the DA a better party.

“But South Africa is now in a political transition. All over the world whenever you have a political transition and a change of government, there is political fluidity in the system and so we do our own internal poling. Although one or two people have left the party, we are ready to govern South Africa. We are the only party that is ready to govern South Africa”

🔵 | The stage is set! Today, thousands of South Africans will march to the Union Buildings, uniting behind the DA to rescue SA. The choice before voters has never been clearer. Be part of this historic mission! Live stream the #DAmanifesto Launch from 10h00 at… pic.twitter.com/LmRs0YnsiJ — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 17, 2024