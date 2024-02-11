Power stations need more security: Mbalula

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Council (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has reiterated his statement he made on X formerly Twitter that the current rolling load shedding is a clear sabotage and that power stations need to be beefed up with security.

Stage 6 loadshedding clear sabotage. Strong extra security measures are needed. — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) February 10, 2024

Mbalula was addressing party supporters at KwaXimba near Cato Ridge, west of Durban. The area saw throngs of the newly formed uMkhonto Wesizwe party supporters join just two weeks ago.

The area of KwaXimba is a peri urban area under one of the biggest ANC’s regions eThekwini. It has had its fair share of problems including the serious lack of water, housing and proper roads. Both the ward and the region are ANC’s biggest in terms of membership.

Thousands of ANC members and supporters attended the rally.

However, the emergence of the MK party backed former President Jacob Zuma, turned the area into a political battleground following the party’s strong showing here two weeks ago. Mbalula says they’re dealing with Zuma as he works with the enemy to steal their property.

“Right now he is ruining things for us, that is why we have suspended him. You cannot say you are still a member of ANC yet you are working with people against us. You are saying you are working with people who are against the ANC to fix what you say is wrong with the ANC, how do you work with them? We don’t want that. Comrades let’s not work on Zuma but let’s work to strengthen the ANC, KZN is the home of the ANC.”

#sabcnews Thousands of ANC members attended their party rally in KwaXimba west of Durban, an area which MK also held its rally two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/7iH4c7rh7K — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) February 11, 2024

Mbalula suspects foul play in the current rolling blackouts. He called on the state to ensure its critical infrastructure is protected.

“The state must not rule out the possibility of sabotage which is aligned to major events in the country. There are many questions that ordinary people like ourselves we ask about load shedding and how it is happening and those questions point to the direction that it is very clear there is sabotage. But we are saying as the ANC the state must up its gear in terms of investigating and looking at particular possibility.”

Mbalula also made an appeal to the AmaZulu Monarch to remain apolitical and non-partisan.

“We hold the Zulu Monarchy on high regard. Let’s not politicize the traditional leadership it must always be above politics. As the ANC we have come very far with the institution of traditional leaders. The IFP stole traditional leadership but we restored order as the ANC and that is why the institution of traditional leadership is now dignified. We respect the Zulu monarch.”

Meanwhile, a middle-aged man who was attending the rally sustained a gunshot wound in the stomach. It was not clear who shot him.

The ANC downplayed the incident, saying it could have been an accident.