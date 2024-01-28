Newly appointed AmaZulu Deputy Prime Minister aims to restore dignity

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the AmaZulu Nation, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, says he will work to restore the dignity of the Zulu Nation.

The appointment of the former chairperson of the House of Traditional Leaders was announced by AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini yesterday.

Zululand District Municipality Mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi was named as the new Prime Minister of the AmaZulu nation

Inkosi Chiliza says they take the baton from the late Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

“What I can promise the Zulu Nation is that I will assist the Prime Minister as the King has announced. For me is to ensure that whatever that the King wants, we must make sure that the Zulu Nation is respected as uMdlokombane did before. Unfortunately, if you know things of Indlunkulu, you need to respect it as it is, it is not discussed and you have to accept it as it is,” adds Chiliza.

Meanwhile, Zulu warriors Phumanyova Dlamini and Sbusiso Madlala who were at the commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana in Nquthu say they want the new Prime Ministers to focus on the development of communities under tribal authorities.

“I wish the new leadership can restore respect for our culture, and [fix] challenges of people in rural areas because people end up killing traditional leaders hoping that if a new traditional [leader] takes over their lives will be improved.”

“I wish there could be development at Isandlwana, we trust the new Prime Minister, we believe that he will develop this area as a heritage site. I believe once this area has been developed as a heritage site, there will be job opportunities mainly for young people.”

