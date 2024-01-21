Police increase deployment in Port St Johns to curb taxi violence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eastern Cape police have increased their deployment of specialised units to combat the recent spike in taxi-related violence.

This follows the death of six people in Port St Johns in the past two weeks.

Police spokesperson Majola Nkohli says last week a total of 39 unlicensed firearms were recovered which include AK assault rifles, R5s, shotguns and pistols, with a total of 17 people being nabbed for possession of unlicensed firearms.

Recently, a 41- year-old taxi owner was arrested for his alleged involvement in taxi violence, extortion and other crimes in the Amathole District Municipality.

He was found in possession of an AK-47 rifle, ammunition and is suspected to be involved in similar crimes outside the province.

Nkohli says the suspect is due to appear in court soon.

“The suspect was arrested in Idutywa on Thursday January 18, traveling in a Mercedes Benz in possession with AK-47 rifle with two fully loaded magazines and several live rounds of ammunition in a plastic bag. The suspect is due to appear in the Idutywa Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Additional charges may be added at the later stage of the investigation.”