Visit to Lillian Ngoyi Street reveals severity of the situation: DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg Caucus Leader, Belinda Keyser, says their visit to Lillian Ngoyi Street, formerly Bree Street, explosion site revealed the severity of the situation.

This visit followed an underground gas explosion that tore through a section of Lillian Ngoyi Street in Johannesburg CBD in July last year.

It was discovered that methane gas was the cause of the explosion. The incident resulted in the death of one person and left 48 others injured, with several vehicles also damaged.

Keyser mentioned that the damage sustained during the explosion has worsened over time.

“What is even more distressing is that the damage has been exacerbated by the recent flooding in December. Shop owners in the vicinity confirmed not only the flooding of their businesses but also the subsequent dismissal of employees due to financial constraints caused by the decline in business. It is unacceptable to leave thousands who depended on the Bree Street area to fend for themselves, and the time for action is long overdue.”

Joburg CBD Explosion | CCTV footage of the moment the blast occurred