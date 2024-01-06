Patriotic Alliance responds to criticism for border patrol campaign

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has responded to criticism by the African Unite Borders Bus Truck Association (AUBBTA) for the party’s border patrol campaign. The AUBBTA accused the party of interfering with the Border Management Authority’s mandate using the patrol as a campaigning exercise for the upcoming elections.

PA’s Deputy president, Kenny Kunene has questioned association’s integrity.

“They should be happy that we are dealing with this crisis of illegal immigration. But I guess, the busses and the tracks that they represent are part of the problem. They are probably the ones that are transporting illegal contraband, they are probably part of transporting people with no documents in this country. Otherwise why would a union be against a political party that has got a constituency that seeks to protect this constituency.”

AUBBTA accuses PA of interfering with Border Management’s mandate: