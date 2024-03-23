PA deputy president vows to revitalise Gauteng’s economy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene says his first order of business as premier of Gauteng after the May elections will be to call on all business people who have left the province to return and restore the country’s economic hub to its former glory.

The PA’s premier candidate was speaking at the launch of his campaign in Gauteng at the Crystal Church in Aeroton, south of Johannesburg.

“Patriots, citizens of Gauteng, my name is Kenny Kunene and I raise my hand to be the incoming premier of the richest province in Africa of Gauteng.”

With over 40 political parties having shown an interest in contesting the elections in Gauteng alone, the province is set to be a serious battleground for the May 29 polls.

Taking control of the Gauteng Legislature, will be no easy feat. And the Patriotic Alliance is therefore taking no chances.

A short prayer for its premier candidate, hoping it will go a long way. The party’s second-in-command says this is their time to take over.

“Like the Arab people let the 29 of May be our Arab spring. Let our vote change this country. let us go and knock at every g and tell your neighbours that the change is on the 29 of May,” Kunene explains.

And he has a plan for the province, he says, has become a shadow of its former self.

“Businesses have left Gauteng because of crime and because of lack of political will. When I take over I am going to encourage business people so that we create jobs. I am going to make sure we fight crime wherever it rears its ugly head and I am going to make sure Gauteng is the cleanest province in this country.”

The PA’s Gauteng premier candidate also said he would establish a fund to compensate whistle-blowers, in an effort to fight crime in the province.