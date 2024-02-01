MMC Kunene slams striking Metrobus employees

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg Transport MMC, Kenny Kunene says the labour action by Metrobus employees is a clear indication of their disrespect towards the citizens of Johannesburg.

Metrobus employees embarked on a work stoppage leaving thousands of Metrobus commuters stranded this morning.

A meeting is currently undervway between Metrobus and the labour union SAMWU to try and resolve the impasse.

Workers are aggrieved over a number of issues related to wages and shifts.

In a statement, Kunene says the bus drivers are aware that commuters including learners and workers depend on them for their daily commute.

And that their action resulted in schoolchildren being left without transport to school.

He says decisive action must be taken and that the residents of Johannesburg cannot be held at ransom.

Kunene says he will be engaging the Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and City Manager Floyd Brink on this matter.

Metrobus has not ruled out going to court to interdict the labour action.