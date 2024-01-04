PA launches campaign against illegal crossings from Zimbabwe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) says the country lacks strong borders due to a lack of decisive government leaders. The party’s leadership is on a campaign to stop illegal immigrants from crossing the Limpopo River from Zimbabwe into South Africa.

The party’s deputy president Kenny Kunene says more than 700 people were turned back to Zimbabwe while attempting to cross the river.

Kunene says at least 8 000 soldiers must be deployed along the border and a wall built to prevent undocumented foreign nationals from coming into the country.

“We have a borderless country, people are coming in as they please and the government is not doing anything about it. You need to deploy at least 8 000 soldiers to marshal this thing, you need to build a wall here, we have been failed by a government that is led by people who are not leaders, a government that is led by people who are not decisive.”