Malema urges Ramaphosa to set 2024 election date

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately announce the date for the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Malema was addressing the media in Durban ahead of the party’s election manifesto that will be held in Durban on the 10th of February.

Malema says there is no logical reason or excuse to prolong the election date announcement any longer.

“Ramaphosa must accept that his term, that has been defined by failure, has come to an end and give the nation an election date so it can prepare itself for a future that does not include him. On the 4th of February 2024, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will hold its second registration weekend, and the EFF encourages all unregistered South Africans to register to vote and for those who have voted before to check if they still appear on the voter roll.”

Meanwhile, Malema says on February 10th, the EFF will unveil a detailed programme which will be its manifesto for the 2024 elections.

“Like all our previous manifestos, our 2024 manifesto is not a document of promises but real and realisable commitments. We do not make empty promises in the EFF. We make solid, sound, scientifically proven, and based commitments; that’s who we are and what we represent.”

Julius Malema addresses a media briefing ahead of EFF’s February manifesto launch:

Load shedding

Malema has raised concerns about the ongoing load shedding which he says has brought the country’s economy to its knees. He claims his party has solutions to all challenges faced by communities.

“Despite the many commitments and lies told by the government, load shedding is still a reality and this is what it does – students just wrote their matric in the dark only to be allowed to spend the rest of December crippled, with hospital struggling to maintain critical life-saving equipment in an operational state during power. It is true that load shedding is killing people, small businesses, the backbone of the economy are suffocating under the pressure of interrupted operations leading to losses in revenue and potential closures.”