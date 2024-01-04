‘Slain Kimberley woman’s relationship with ex-husband was violent’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The family of Mandy Bailey, who was shot dead allegedly by her ex-husband last week in Kimberley, says the relationship was marred by violence.

Her daughter Erin Cupido says contrary to police reports that her mother was shot in the streets of Kimberley in broad daylight, she was killed inside her home in the presence of Cupido’s nine-year-old daughter.

The couple divorced in 2021. The accused is in police custody and will apply for bail next week. Cupido says the death of Bailey has left a huge void in their family.

“She was my best friend and she did not deserve that, nobody is perfect but my mom, she died because she had a soft heart and a heart of gold. She believed she could help people and that was her downfall essentially. It was just her believing she could change someone like that but at the end everyone shows their true colours. I don’t understand the magnitude of this situation just yet, I don’t know when I will. My mom was my everything and how to move forward is something I don’t know.”