Teenager drowns at Sonwabe Beach, Cape Town

A teenager from Cape Town has died and a man is still missing at sea after being caught in rip currents at Sonwabe Beach on the False Bay coast.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, says the 18-year-old was already on the shore when medics arrived on the scene and initiated CPR.

Lambinon says an eight-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy, who were also caught in the rip current, were already out of the water.

” Two unidentified male bystanders, Good Samaritans, had assisted the 12-year-old out of the water and they had tried to assist the man (age 28). The 8-year-old had managed to get out of the water unassisted. After all efforts to resuscitate the teenager were exhausted sadly, he was declared deceased. A sea and shoreline search for the 28-year-old male continued but there remains no signs of the missing man,” adds Lambinon.