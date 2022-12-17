The South African Police Service (SAPS) rescue and diving team in partnership with Maluti-A-Phofung Fire Department, have recovered the body of a 10-year-old boy from Matebeleng Village after disappearing on Thursday night.

The rescue operations team were informed about the disappearance of the boy on Friday when the search for the lad was initiated adjacent the Mphokojane River.

According to his friends, the boy drowned while attempting to cross the Kgopjane River into Makong village.

After searching the Kgopjane River at Bolata Village, the body of missing boy was found trapped in between tree branches.

The Office of the Provincial Commissioner Free State says, “It’s alleged the boys were from Matebeleng Village, headed to Makong Village, when the tragedy happened. An inquest docket has been registered for further investigation.”

Furthermore, the police have urged parents to teach their children about water safety and to be cautious about leaving children unattended near any body of water.