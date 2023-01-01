Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) have warned people to avoid rivers and streams as it continues to rain in Johannesburg and surrounding areas. On Saturday, three young men drowned following a baptism ceremony in a river at Snake Park in Soweto.
Update: The #EMS Aquatic Rescue Unit have recovered the bodies of three men who drowned earlier today during a baptism ceremony in a stream at Snake Park, Soweto near Mayibuye Bridge. pic.twitter.com/ZszPO5MfG2
— City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) December 31, 2022
This was the second baptism-related drowning in Johannesburg in less than a month. Fifteen people died in the Jukskei River earlier and the body of a three-month-old baby is still unaccounted for.
VIDEO: Three bodies recovered in Soweto after Baptism: