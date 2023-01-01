Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) have warned people to avoid rivers and streams as it continues to rain in Johannesburg and surrounding areas. On Saturday, three young men drowned following a baptism ceremony in a river at Snake Park in Soweto.

Update: The #EMS Aquatic Rescue Unit have recovered the bodies of three men who drowned earlier today during a baptism ceremony in a stream at Snake Park, Soweto near Mayibuye Bridge. pic.twitter.com/ZszPO5MfG2 — City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) December 31, 2022

This was the second baptism-related drowning in Johannesburg in less than a month. Fifteen people died in the Jukskei River earlier and the body of a three-month-old baby is still unaccounted for.

“We are urging people to be very careful. This is a second incident within a space of four weeks where there are rituals and people have drowned. We would also like for those that would be on the road to be careful, roads are slippery, keep a safe distance”, says Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe.

VIDEO: Three bodies recovered in Soweto after Baptism: