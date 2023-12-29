Four Diepsloot vigilante murder accused granted bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four of the five men accused of killing seven suspected criminals during an alleged vigilante attack in Diepsloot north of Johannesburg earlier in December have been released on R1 000 bail each by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

However, one of the accused has been refused bail due to his undocumented status in the country.

The victims were beaten and then set alight in two separate mob justice attacks in the township.

VIDEO | Diepsloot murder case bail application:

Before granting them bail, the Magistrate said the court had to consider their circumstances, as they are sole breadwinners for their families and that there is no evidence that if they are released on bail there will be instability within Diepsloot.

The four accused will be required to report to their nearest police station every week and not interfere with any other state witnesses.

The Magistrate also stated that accused number four’s documents expired long before his arrest and it will not be in the court’s best interest to grant him bail.

All five suspects are expected back in court on March 7 next year for trial.