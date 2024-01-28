Charl Kinnear’s murder case to start on Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The trial of those accused of killing top cop, Charl Kinnear, is expected to start in the Cape High court on Monday.

Kinnear was killed in front of his house in Bishop Lavis, in September 2020.

The senior investigator in the Anti Gang Unit was involved in the investigation of several high-profile cases.

The alleged gang boss, Nafiz Modack and 14 co-accused are expected to appear on numerous charges relating to Kinnear’s murder.

A spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila says the state is ready for trial.

He says the NPA may face challenges with some of the accused who may not have secured lawyers yet, even though the NPA is happy that there will be some movement with the case.