EFF councillor’s bail hearing resumes in Seshego Magistrate’s Court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The bail hearing of an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor resumes in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo, on Friday.

Councilor Jacob Seshoka’s bail application was postponed on Wednesday to give the state time to verify the authenticity of a certificate that shows that the accused is also a traditional healer.

Seshoka and four others allegedly stole firearms and explosives at the police’s stock theft offices in Polokwane in December last year.

Councillor Seshoka has been in custody since his arrest at the end of the year. Two of his four co-accused, Ngoako Mashakeng and Thabo Manamela, were granted R4 000 bail on Wednesday. Their other co-accused, Bernard Malepe and Victor Mashakeng, have abandoned their bail application.

Police have confiscated seven suspected stolen firearms and ammunition.

SAPS burglary case postponed in Limpopo