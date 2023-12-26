sabc-plus-logo

FS police launch manhunt following discovery of two bodies in a shack

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police in the Free State have launched a manhunt after the bodies of a 91-year old woman and her 66-year-old daughter were found in a shack at Caleb Motshabi in Mangaung.

Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli says preliminary post-mortem results revealed that one woman was poisoned while the other was strangled. The bodies were found on a bed almost a week ago.

Kareli has appealed to anyone who might have information, that may assist in the investigation, to come forward.

“Their neighbour made the discovery after she last saw the 66-year-old while in their yard, earlier that day. Kopanong police initially opened two cases of inquest for further investigation. Preliminary post-mortem results revealed that the two were murdered, as the 91-year-old Sarah Sentlholo died of poisoning and her 66-year-old year old daughter, Rebecca Moetsane was strangled to death. Police have launched a manhunt for the ruthless killers and are appealing to anyone that may have information that may assist in the investigation of these two counts of murder, to contact detective Sergeant Matli on 073 194 880, or contact police crime line, 08600 10111.”

I a separate incident, on Wednesday a man is to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court after the body of a woman was found inside a pit toilet at his house on Christmas Eve. 34-year-old Sinah Bantjies’ body was found wrapped with tape.

The Police spokesperson says police spotted drag marks at the shack in Caleb Motshabi which led to the pit toilet. Kareli says the suspect was traced to Botshabelo where he was arrested. -Additional Reporting Palesa Matshane

