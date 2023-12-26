Woman’s body in pit toilet, mother poisoned, daughter strangled

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in the Free State are investigating the deaths of a 91-year-old woman and her 66-year-old daughter, whose bodies were found in a shack at Caleb Motshabi in Mangaung.

A neighbor made the discovery after noticing the absence of the 66-year-old and initial examinations suggest that one victim was poisoned, while the other was strangled.

Originally treated as inquest cases, the police have now launched a manhunt for information regarding these deaths.

Preliminary findings revealed that Sarah Sentlholo, 91, died due to poisoning and her daughter Rebecca Moetsane, 66, was strangled.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Matli at 073 194 880 or the police crime line at 08600 10111.

In another case, a 43-year-old man is set to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court tomorrow after the body of a woman was found inside a pit toilet at his house on Christmas Eve.

34-year-old Sinah Bantjies’ body was found wrapped with a cellotape.

Police spokesperson, Mahlomola Kareli says police received information about the murder and upon arrival at the shack at Caleb Motshabi, they found it was locked however they spotted drag marks which lead to the pit toilet. Kareli says the suspect was traced to Botshabelo where he was arrested. – Additional reporting by Palesa Matshane