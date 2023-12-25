Technicians working to resolve OR Tambo Airport baggage system issues

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says it is technicians are working tirelessly to resolve the baggage sortation system in the domestic terminal at OR Tambo International Airport, which affected travellers on the 22nd and 23rd December.

The malfunctioning of the system led to several bags not being loaded onto the scheduled departing flights resulting in passengers not receiving their baggage when they arrived at their destination airport.

The bags have had to be sent on later flights, with airlines arranging to get these bags delivered to passengers.

ACSA issued an apology to travellers for baggage delays out of OR Tambo International Airport.