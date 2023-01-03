Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has given the assurance that the technical problem that caused the grounding of planes at the OR Tambo International Airport last week, has been fully resolved.

Thousands of holidaymakers were left stranded at the airport after what Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) says was a breakdown between the pool storage facility and the main hydrant system, which affected the refueling of aircraft.

ACSA is yet to quantify how much money was lost. Mbalula briefed the media after conducting an oversight visit to the airport on Monday.

“So, this was literally an accident. We are happy to report that those issues are a thing of the past as we have managed to stabilize jet fuel stock levels, and all our efforts to ensure that we have sufficient to comfortably meet demand even during peak season. I would also like to thank our employees, ACSA stakeholders and partners for their tireless efforts in ensuring that OR Tambo International Airport was able to handle the influx of 1000s of passengers during the festive season.”

Mbalula urges ACSA to be proactive with communication: