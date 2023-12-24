Snake warning in Mpumalanga as temperatures soar

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The authorities in Mpumalanga have advised the public to beware of snakes as the province continues to extremely hot weather conditions.

Mpumalanga and Gauteng are among the provinces in which temperatures have risen drastically. A Mpumalanga snake handler Chris Hobkirk says they have been receiving calls from people who have encountered snakes in their houses or vehicles as temperatures rise.

He has this advice for the public.

“Do not go and buy products in the hardware store they do not work, like chlorine, diesel, crystals all these magic powders they unfortunately do not work. They have been proven to not work. The only real advice that I can give the public on the subject is keep your yard, your garden clean. Clean rubble, clean of excessive bush areas. Those sorts of things that you provide for the snakes, bring rats, mice, and frogs and that’s the only reason why a snake would come and visit your property is to get hold of something to eat.”