Kaizer Chiefs beat Richards Bay 1-0 at FNB stadium

Kaizer Chiefs beat Richards Bay 1-nil in a Dstv Premiership match at the FNB stadium in Soweto on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs have now recorded three league victories in a row, while Richards Bay have lost their last three league matches.

90 + 5’| #KC 1 : 0 #RB Full time score: (Ngcobo 42’) Kaizer Chiefs 1 : 0 Richards Bay FC DStv Man of the Match: Nkosingiphile Ngcobo#Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem #Khosified pic.twitter.com/lnqoFIB4Rz — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 23, 2023



In other league matches, Royal AM and Moroka Swallows played to a goalless draw while Polokwane City defeated Chippa United 2-1.