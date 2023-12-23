sabc-plus-logo

Home

Kaizer Chiefs beat Richards Bay 1-0 at FNB stadium

  • Kaizer Chiefs club logo.
  • Image Credits :
  • Kaizer-Chiefs-Club-Logo-KAizer-Chiefs-website
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kaizer Chiefs beat Richards Bay 1-nil in a Dstv Premiership match at the FNB stadium in Soweto on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs have now recorded three league victories in a row, while Richards Bay have lost their last three league matches.


In other league matches, Royal AM and Moroka Swallows played to a goalless draw while Polokwane City defeated Chippa United 2-1.

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES