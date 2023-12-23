Nine fatalities in two separate crashes in Mpumalanga

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nine people have been killed in two separate crashes in the past 24 hours in Mpumalanga.

In the first one, the driver and a passenger were killed in a collision between two vehicles on the N4 toll road near Vosman.

In the second crash, six people were killed and one seriously injured when the minibus taxi they were travelling in overturned on the R38 road between Barberton and Manzana.

Police are investigating the causes of both crashes.

Meanwhile, three people were killed in an incident in which their vehicle lost control and overturned on the N1 between Mookgophong and Mokopane in Limpopo.

Four others were seriously injured and taken to hospital following the crash which happened yesterday.

According to information, the vehicle which had seven occupants was traveling from Alexander in Johannesburg to Tzaneen.

This brings the number of December road fatalities in Limpopo to 91.

In another incident, a 29-year-old driver has been arrested for travelling at a speed of 213 km/h in a 120 zone on the N1 in Mokopane.

The arrested speedster has been taken into custody.

He’ll appear in court on Tuesday next week.