Some police are not good examples to the profession: Expert

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Security expert Mike Bolhuis says the fitness levels of the country’s police officers is shocking and has led to lack of respect by criminals.

Bolhuis says some members of the police service are not good examples to the profession.

He was reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks during a passing out parade of new police recruits on Thursday.

Ramaphosa admitted that South Africa is under siege from criminals and expressed a need for a strong, capacitated and well-resourced police services.

New police recruits in N Cape ready to help fight crime:

Bolhuis says, “It is actually atrocious, it is shocking, it’s actually a joke if you see the size of some of the policemen. This is a very serious concern, because a policeman that is so overweight is not taken seriously and is not feared or respected by criminals.

What you want is that criminals in this country, when they see a police officer, it must be seen as somebody that is revered and respected and also to be one that you can in any safety and security matters, including catching and running after a criminal. If you’re not fit, not well trained, then you’re not a policeman, you’re a misrepresentation.”

The passing out parade of 1 400 newly trained police officers was officiated in Kimberley, Northern Cape on Thursday.

At least 10 000 new officers countrywide will be deployed to various units within the South African Police Service.