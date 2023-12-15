City of Tshwane residents urged to pay their municipal accounts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Tshwane has urged customers to pay their municipal accounts or make payment arrangements.

The city says it has noticed with concern that there are customers who have not been paying their municipal bills.

It says this, not only hampers the City’s ability to deliver services, but creates an unfair burden on those customers who pay each month.

City of Tshwane Spokesperson Selby Bokaba says customers must play their part and take the responsibility of paying their municipal accounts in full and on time.

“Customers who are on prepaid electricity, please note that you will not be able to top up your account until the outstanding debt has been settled or a payment arrangement has been made. This simply means, if a customer has an account that is in arrears and attempts to purchase electricity, that transaction will be processed. However, customers must note that, no electricity units will be allocated to their account. Instead, the amount used to buy electricity will be directed towards the outstanding debt owed to the city.”

In October some residents in City of Tshwane threatened to boycott the payment of their municipal rates.

Chairperson of the Lotus Atteridgeville Saulsville Civic Society, Tshepo Mahlangu said, “There are serious problem within our municipality; the Mayors can come and go, but there is an elephant in the room that keeps on stealing our money.”

