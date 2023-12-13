‘Current economic policies contribute to some investors leaving SA’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) secretary-general Siphosethu Ngcobo says South Africa’s current economic policies are contributing to some investors’ decisions to leaving the country.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the IFP’s policy conference in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

The party is expected to adopt its policies today.

Ngcobo says unclear policies will continue to scare off investors.

“It is the lack of clear policies on the economy. For instance, one is very concerned like everybody else about the economy of the country, it is sending the investors away.”

“[It] is a cause for concern as many CEOs of multinational cooperation threatened to close up shops due to the spate of ongoing blackouts and poor service delivery. This could lose us up to hundreds of thousands of jobs,” adds Ngcobo.

IFP national policy conference