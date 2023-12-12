Fans shocked by multi-award-winner Zahara’s passing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Africans have taken to social media to express their condolences over the passing of multi-award winning songstress Bulelwa Mkutukana, better known as Zahara.

The 36-year-old died at a Johannesburg hospital last night.

The multi-award winning songstress released five studio albums, with her 2011 debut album Loliwe going double platinum.

Zahara continued her success with her second album Phendula in 2013, which featured three top singles, including, Impilo, and Stay.

Over the last decade, she became one of South Africa’s most popular musicians.

In 2015, Zahara released Country Girl, which reached triple platinum status, followed by her fifth album Nqaba Yam, which claimed the number one spot on iTunes.

Throughout her career, the self-taught guitarist was honoured with 17 South African Music Awards (SAMAs), three Metro FM awards, and a Nigeria Entertainment award.

Following the news of her passing, social media platforms have been flooded with messages of condolence, as fans and admirers express their shock and deep sadness.

Tributes pour in as singer Zahara passes away