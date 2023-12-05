Malala Yousafzai to deliver Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai is preparing to deliver the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg this afternoon. This as the world grapples with several challenges.

Malala and a panel of activists are expected to reflect on lessons from the anti-apartheid struggle and Madiba’s legacy.

The activists will also highlight calls from Afghan women and girls for a more global response.

The lecture coincides with the tenth anniversary of Madiba’s passing.

Malala who advocates for women’s and girls’ education will focus on among other issues lack of access to education by girls around the globe.

Meanwhile, pro-Palestine groups will march to the Union buildings in solidarity with the people of Palestine as Nelson Mandela said: “The world is not free until Palestinians are free from oppression”.

