Mandela would have approached ICJ over Palestine rights: Mashatile

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says former President Nelson Mandela would not have hesitated to approach the International Court of Justice to protect Palestinian rights in the current conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Mashatile attended the midday prayers at the Soofie Mosque in Durban North after being invited by the Palestinian Solidarity Organisation, United for Palestine.

Mashatile has confirmed that South Africa will return to the International Court of Justice to plead for its intervention, following Israeli air strikes on Rafah, where over a million refugees from the north of Gaza have sought safe shelter.

” We do hope that the world will stand up against injustice. But we as South Africa, through the leadership of the African National Congress, will not keep quiet when we see injustice. We will stand up at all times, no matter how strong they think they are, we will always stand up for justice. Thank you, Shukran.”