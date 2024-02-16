Ndileka Mandela pleased auctioning of Madiba’s belongings was halted

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former late president Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Ndileka, says she is pleased that the auctioning of Madiba’s personal belongings including his identity document has been halted.

She said this at celebrations marking the 34th anniversary of Mandela’s release from prison.

The event which was held in Alice also celebrated the 24th anniversary of the Nelson Mandela Museum in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Last month, a New York-based auction house announced that it suspended the sale of several items belonging to Mandela.

Ndileka says, “We were not in agreement with the sale of it, I won’t go into the nitty gritty, but we managed to stop it. This is not only prevalent in our family, it is unfortunate that our family is in the public eye. However, l am quite happy the auction was stopped.”

VIDEO | Chairperson of the Council of Freedom Park, Dr. Bheki W.J. Langa on the auction:

