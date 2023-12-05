Yousafzai laments living conditions for women in Afghanistan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai says it is difficult to live in Afghanistan as a woman. She was delivering the 21st annual Nelson Mandela lecture in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. She says women and girls have been deprived of their dignity under the leadership of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

She says the world has turned its back on the women and girls of Afghanistan.

In 2012, Malala was shot in the head by Taliban in Pakistan for her campaign for the education of girls. She has called on world leaders to take action against Taliban rule.

“Just two years ago, women in Afghanistan were working, serving in leadership positions, running ministries travelling freely. Girls of all ages were playing soccer and cricket and learning freely. That all was perfect. There was progress and fundamentally girls and women had opportunities. They had choice. They had agency. Then the Taliban seized power. The world has turned its back on the Afghan people,” she says.

Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai delivers the Nelson Mandela Lecture:

