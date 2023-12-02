GBV activists to march in Bloemfontein

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Gender-Based Violence (GBV) activists will be leading a march in Bloemfontein, Free State on Saturday, saying no to the killing of women and children.

Gender activist Grace Mosia says the march is organised by South African Women in Dialogue to raise awareness on femicide and gender based violence.

Crime statistics I Faith-based sector tackling GBV and femicide: Daniela Gennrich

The march will also be joined by members of the South African Lawyers Association.

Mosia says the aim of the march is to pay respects to victims of gender based violence.

“We are saying maybe we should continue raising awareness because we are now beyond awareness. We are still experiencing domestic violence and femicide taking place especially in our townships. Now our aim is to say we are here, we need accountability from various departments, where are key role players in ending gender based violence.”

On Wednesday, Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma called on men to take the lead in fighting gender-based violence.

Today marks the first day of the 2023 @_AfricanUnion 3rd Men’s Conference on Positive Masculinity in Leadership to End Violence Against Women and Girls, on 27 and 28 November 2023.#MensConference #PositiveMasculinity pic.twitter.com/NraREDug23 — Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) November 27, 2023

Addressing the third African Union Men’s Conference in Pretoria, she said violence against women and girls must come to an end.