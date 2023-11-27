Dlamini-Zuma urges men to lead in fighting GBV

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has called on men to take the lead in fighting gender-based violence.

Addressing the third African Union Men’s Conference in Pretoria, she says violence against women and girls must come to an end.

The two-day gathering is attended by prominent men and women who want to combat the scourge of violence against women and girls in Africa. She says this is an important gathering.

“Every man across the continent should make a personal commitment that I will not act violently against women and girls and take that commitment to his family take that commitment to his community and once we have that we can hope that the end is near. But also, from this conference, we are hoping to come out with the process towards a conversion to end violence against women and girls.”

Today marks the first day of the 2023 @_AfricanUnion 3rd Men’s Conference on Positive Masculinity in Leadership to End Violence Against Women and Girls, on 27 and 28 November 2023.#MensConference #PositiveMasculinity pic.twitter.com/NraREDug23 — Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) November 27, 2023

Speaking at the same event, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf says perpetrators of violence against women and girls should bear the consequences.

Sirleaf is the Patron of the African Women Leaders Network. The event is a turning point as Africa recommits itself to dealing with gender-based violence.

Sirleaf calls on heads of state to act quickly on the request of the convention for the protection of women:

Expectations are high as countries battle the phenomenon. The gathering has seen a number of stakeholders from religious groups, civil society and other sectors attending.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the African Union Chairperson and Comoros President Azali Assoumani, are expected to address the summit on Tuesday.