Malema aware of EFF members who are working with Magashule’s

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema says the party is aware of its members who are working with former ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule in building Magashule’s party, the African Congress for Transformation in Metsimaholo.

Malema was addressing party members in Bloemfontein.

He says the party is hard at work and will be ready to replace them.

He says they are not dismayed by the behaviour of members who he called opportunists as they are on their way out.

Malema says supporters must be active in their areas and organize activities to bring the communities together.

The African National Congress (ANC) expelled former ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule.

Magashule had faced charges of misconduct and bringing the party into disrepute for the unsanctioned suspension of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and a subsequent failure to apologise, even after being instructed to do so by the party.