Kaizer Chiefs win the Soweto Derby against Moroka Swallows

Kaizer Chiefs needed a late goal to beat Moroka Swallows 1-0 in the Soweto derby earlier this afternoon.

Chiefs are now sixth on the log after registering their fifth win of the season.

The only goal of the match was scored by Congolese Christian Saile.

Bruce Bvuma replaced captain Itumeleng Khune in the starting eleven.

Swallows forward Malawian Gabadinho Mhango was unlucky to be denied by the post in the opening minutes of the match.

Bvuma denied Mhango from close range midway through the first half.

A moment of silence was observed before the start of this and all DSTV matches on Sunday afternoon after the passing of former Orlando Pirates and Jomo Cosmos defender Papi Khomane.

The 48-year-old Khomane died in a car accident early on Saturday.

The former central defender captained both Cosmos and Pirates before retiring from professional football in 2007.

Khomane played 151 matches for Pirates, and had eight Bafana Bafana caps.