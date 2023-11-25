‘Government is committed to fight against abuse of women, children’

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says government remains committed to the fight against the abuse of women, children and people with disabilities.

He was launching the 16 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children campaign at the Nsikazi stadium in Kabokweni, near White River in Mpumalanga.

Mashatile says government will not rest until women and children are safe.

“So we must ensure that we create a society where everybody feels safe and secure, especially women and girls. It is important to acknowledge that GBV is a global phenomenon, rooted in the fabric of every society, every culture, every community regardless of class, race or socioeconomic status.”

Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers keynote address on 16 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children:

Meawhile Mpumalanga Premier, Refiloe Mtsweni-Tsipane says the province registered seven percent of the sexual cases reported nationally last year.

She says the provincial government can no longer tolerate such acts of violence directed at women and children.