SA’s economy continues to perform poor: Mbeki

Former President, Thabo Mbeki says the country is performing poorly economically.

He says unemployment rate is disappointing and inequality remains a huge challenge.

Mbeki was addressing an awards ceremony in Sandton, north of Johannesburg where he quoted a report from an international institution that looked at the current economic situation.

Mbeki speaks on Harvard Report on South African economy



The former President says it is painfully clear that South Africa is performing poorly, exacerbating problems such as inequality and exclusion.

The economy’s inability to create jobs is slowing worsening South Africa’s unemployment and equality.

South Africans are deeply disappointed with social progress and dislike the direction the country is heading.

The national economy is loosing international competitiveness.