Africa can still recover from current challenges: Mbeki

The African continent can still recover from the current challenges its facing. This is the view of two African National Congress (ANC) veterans, former President Thabo Mbeki and anti apartheid activist Sophia Williams-De Bruyn speaking during the Calabash Awards in Sandton, in Johannesburg.

Mbeki says the recently released Harvard report on the state of the economy in South Africa is troubling. However, the country has men and women who can turn the situation around.

The University of South Africa (UNISA) held the calabash awards honouring men and women who have made a contribution in the society.

