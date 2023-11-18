IEC in Northern Cape hopes more young people will register to vote

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Northern Cape has raised concerns about the low number of young people registered to vote.

The commission says it wants to register at least 10% more of the voting population this registration weekend with its target being the youth.

The IEC in the province wants at least 60 000 new voters on its roll, mostly young people.

“If you look at the Stats SA figures 2022 less than 40% of that category of voters have registered. So, we are looking at a gap of about 60% and to be honest with you, we are trying to ensure that the bulk of what we are aiming for comes from that age group,” says IEC Northern Cape Elkin Topkin.

However, the youth dazzled in their absence at voting stations. The few who did turn up are calling on their peers to register.

“I feel that it’s important for me to register because I need to have a say. I want a better future for me and the youth,” says first time voter Outlwile Louw.

Another voter Aaron Rakgwale says; “My message to the youth is for them to come in numbers to vote so that next year they can make their voices heard, so they don’t say ‘I wish I would have registered’.”

Daphne Mashope also emphasized the importance of registering. “I think it is important because the youth have a say in everything that’s going on and the economy as well.”

The IEC says it will continue to campaign for the youth to register. Political parties are also trying to get as many of their supporters to register.

They are hoping for a big rush on Sunday.