President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in the Gulf region

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at the Hammad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, for his two-day State Visit.

He was received by State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Soltan bin Saad-al Muraikhithe, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, and South Africa’s Ambassador to Qatar, Ghulam Asmal.

The visit occurs in the context of three decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries, who will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on 11 May 2024.

This is President Ramaphosa’s first visit to the State of Qatar as Head of State.

