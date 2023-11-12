De Lille urges unregistered eligible voters to register to vote

Reading Time: 2 minutes

GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille says the party is calling on eligible voters to use an opportunity to put value in their vote next year.

She is urging unregistered eligible voters to register to vote.

De Lille was speaking at a media briefing at the Cape Town City Hall to introduce the new leadership following the party’s first inaugural elective congress which ended on Saturday where she was re-elected unopposed.

She explains why every vote is valuable.

“To use your vote to bring about change because we live in a democracy and the only way you can bring about change is that the current governments were voted in, and the only way you can get them out is to vote them out. There is no other way. So, we call on all South Africans to ensure that they are registered that they use the vote constructively to bring about the change we would like to see in our country.”

De Lille added that GOOD is prepared to work with any party that believes in GOOD’s values. However, she critical of those who see other parties as enemies instead of political opponents.

“We speak about we are prepared to work with any political party that is suitable to our principles and values. But this is a new thing. Now the way its almost like a stand question. If you are not part of the so called Moonshot pact, Moonshot charter whatever, they are called, are you with the ANC? Nonsense. Those are right-wingers, if they want to be coming together it’s their right.”

De Lille says her party cannot turn a blind eye to the Israel-Palestine war.

She added that while the Free Palestine march happened in Cape Town on Saturday the GOOD congress was busy deliberating on its foreign policy.

“And we believe that the only part to peace now for the people of Israel and and Palestine is for their leader to be prevailed on to declare unconditional ceasefire. The International Criminal Court must investigate and prosecute bridges of international law under the Roman Statute. GOOD remains committed to the pursue of a two state solution in line with the 1967 border agreement and the associated UN resolutions. We think that the United Nations has failed the people of Palestine and that the United Nations must do more to intervene in the situation.”