GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille has bemoaned South Africa’s decline after 30 years of democracy.

She was speaking at the party’s conference where she was re-elected as leader unopposed.

De Lille says the African National Congress (ANC) could lose its 51% majority after next year’s election.

She also says coalition politics can work if all parties commit to cooperation and the delivery of basic services.