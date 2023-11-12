ANC is not exempt from accountability, warns ANC Women’s League

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has reacted to the party Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula’s warning against members getting involved in public spats.

The League says the mother body itself is not exempt from accountability for not doing enough to support women.

Earlier this week, the League accused the KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development MEC Siboniso Duma of undermining Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube for what it called blatant sexism.

This after Duma sidelined the Premier when he lifted the Webb Ellis Cup during the Springboks trophy tour after their Rugby World Cup victory last month.

Addressing the League’s conference in Johannesburg yesterday, ANCWL President Sisisi Tolashe said: “ANC can’t be spared in the fighting against GBV. We need to be more vociferous as the Women’s League, which we are, and we are going to deal with everyone else who is embarking on that as we have done. We have just started, we are going to condemn it, whoever does that will get the wrath of the ANCWL.”

Tolashe has ordered members to mobilize South Africans to vote for the governing party to ensure a decisive victory in the 2024 polls.

She also encouraged South Africans to go out in their numbers to register to vote ahead of the big voter registration that will take place next weekend.

VIDEO | Sisisi Tolashe addressed the ANCWL conference: